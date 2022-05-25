Maggie Sottero

Zander Dress

Buy Now Review It

At Maggie Sottero

A breathtaking choice for the unconventional bride, this wedding dress features contrasting layers of tulle, lace motifs, and Chantilly lace. The sheer bodice features illusion long sleeves, a plunging V-neckline, and scoop back, all accented in 3D floral lace motifs. Hemline trimmed in horsehair, completing the tulle ballgown skirt. Includes detachable modesty panel option for a demurer neckline. Finished with covered buttons over zipper closure.