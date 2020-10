Tula

The Zamioculcas zamiifolia is known for its attractive, dark green shiny leaves. One of the easiest plants to grow indoors, it tolerates neglect, drought, and accepts low-light conditions. ZZ plants are very efficient at removing indoor pollutants such as benzene, xylene and toluene.