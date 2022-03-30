Made.com

Zambra Sun Lounger, Dark Acacia Wood & Olive

£425.00

Buy Now Review It

At Made.com

Traditional with a MADE twist? That’s Zambra. The dark-stained acacia wood keeps this sun lounger classic, but the olive strapping and matching padded cushions take it to a new level of luxe. This’ll get you in a Mediterranean mood, no flights necessary. And did we mention the back is adjustable? You can snooze in style – but don't forget the factor 50.