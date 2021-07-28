ZAMAT

Zamat Contour Memory Foam Pillow

$39.99

[The Neck Pillow That Works In Perfect Harmony]: Do you wake up each morning with pain in your neck? This ZAMAT contour pillow is a great pillow for neck pain, both for side, back, and stomach sleepers. The innovative contoured, cervical, design and memory foam cradles the natural curvature of your neck, provides incredible support for spine alignment, and is guaranteed to never have you waking up with any shoulder, back, spine, nor neck pain again! [Adjustable Height, Easy To Customize]: This cervical pillow has a medium soft feel that designed with removable memory foam inserts (about 0.8" thick) for a customizable sleep experience. Adding or removing the inserts allows tailoring the sleeping pillow to anyone of two loft levels. Additionally, rotating the pillow 360° provides a different level for low pillow sleepers. This construction makes it easy to switch between an orthopedic pillow and an ordinary pillow. [Safe & Relax Sleep Quality Ensured]: If you're sensitive to the smell of memory foam pillow's off-gassing or just want something all-natural, this contour memory foam pillow is a must-have! It is ergonomically-sound and made with high-quality odorless memory foam that is CertiPUR-US certified. Firm enough to support your neck and shoulder when you're on your side, back or stomach, allows you a safe and full rest it needs at night. If you're looking for a great cervical pillow, look no further. [Breathable And Washable Pillowcase]: ZAMAT neck pillows for pain relief sleeping is specially designed to fit both comfort and firmness at every level. Built with double pillowcases, the outer quilted cover adds some additional plushness and is easily removable for machine-washing. It's made of a breathable hypoallergenic cotton/polyester with a stretchy polyester liner to help the pillow hold its shape, and perfect for keeping you cool throughout the night. [Worry Free With 100% Satisfaction]: Finding a great ergonomic pillow that can help reduce your neck problems is an efficient way to improve your sleep each night. We can guarantee that you will not be disappointed considering the many outstanding features it has to offer. We provide a 100% satisfaction solution in the rare case you do not enjoy the product, if you need any assistance, please feel free to contact us. (Simply contact us for an extra memory foam inserts if it too thin for you)