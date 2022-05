Cult Gaia

Zama Boot

$398.00

Sky-high yet snug, the Zama Boot is pure glam. These dusty-lilac embossed leather statement making platforms are sleek and artistically crafted with form fitting shape and material to be functional and beautiful. The towering 5.5" high heel is balanced by a sturdy platform for ease and comfort. Two loops at the front and back as well as elastic side paneling allow for easy wear.