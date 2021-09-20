Ortigia

Editor's Notes Ortigia’s Zagara scented bath salts come in a travel-friendly sachet for a little slice of indulgence when you’re on-the-go. The Italian fragrance house's Zagara fragrance blends Sicilian orange tree flowers, neroli, petitgrain and wood to form a rich and juicy fragrance, radiating an evocative aroma of orange blossom and fragrant woods. Made with Sicilian sea salt and natural perfume, these fragrant bath salts are inspired by ancient tradition. Encased in the brand's famously flamboyant packaging, this portion dissolves in water to soften, nourish and lightly scent skin. Read more Features 75g Suitable for all skin types Leaves skin soft, soothed and lightly scented Notes of Orange Blossom, Neroli, Petitgrain and Wood 100% Sicilian Sea Salt Natural perfume Cruelty free Paraben free HOW TO USE Pour under running water and allow to dissolve before stepping into the bath. Read more About Ortigia Founded in Sicily in 2006, Ortigia is the brainchild of Sue Townsend, the founder of Crabtree & Evelyn, but with a more Italian twist. Made by small family companies that pride themselves on the quality of their work, Ortigia offers a range of bath and body products which are made using natural ingredients, found only in Sicily. Inspired by the aesthetics, colours, and scents of Sicily, look towards the brand's collection of finely made soaps for a truly luxurious experience.