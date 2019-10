Alcott Hill

Zackery Weighted Cotton Throw

The benefits of a weighted blanket are many – from easing insomnia to reducing anxiety, it’s an easy way to encourage comfort in the master suite or guest room. Glass beads sewn into individual pockets are surrounded by fiberfill to eliminate noise as you snooze, while the cotton cover is fade- and stain-resistant. Better yet, this design is available in a variety of weights and sizes to best suit your sleeping needs.