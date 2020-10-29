Joss & Main

Zac Velvet Upholstered Side Chairs Set

Description Offering a sleek, modern design and exceptional quality, this set of 2 chairs is founded atop a durable steel frame and upholstered with a plush velvet fabric throughout the seat and back. Padded with high-density foam, each chair offers sturdy, slim pleated gold legs for an additional chic touch. With a variety of different solid-hued fabric options, you get to choose whether this armless set blends in or stands out! What's Included? 2 Chair(s) Features Exceptional quality: durable steel frame and plush velvet fabric upholstery on the seat and backrest. Padded with high-density foam. Five colors available: red, deep green, royal blue, gray, and sakura pink. Slender gold legs and velvet fabric upholstery Sold in sets of two. Extremely easy to assemble and clean: Assembly can be completed in less than 10 minutes and there are only four screws. Easy to clean with a damp cloth and neutral detergent. When assembling, pay attention to the direction of the chair legs. The shorter legs are in the back and the longer legs are in the front. When screwing the legs, don't tighten all the way; keep the screws aligned to the holes first, and then finally tighten all. Extremely easy to assemble and clean/strong assembly can be completed in less than 10 minutes, only 4 screws. Main Material Main Material: Upholstered Main Material Details: Velvet Upholstered Upholstery Material: Velvet