Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
Zara
Z1975 Baggy Jeans With Pockets
$39.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Cargo pants with flap patch pockets at leg. Front pockets and false flap pockets with buttons at back. Adjustable drawstring hem. Front zip and metal button closure. MODEL HEIGHT: 5’ 10” (177 cm)
Featured in 1 story
Kate Middleton Reminded Us Zara Jeans Are So Good
by
Channing Hargrove
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
MOTHER
Overall Dropout
$179.00
from
Revolve
BUY
DETAILS
LOFT
Camo Print Tailored Twill Skinny Pants
$69.50
from
LOFT
BUY
DETAILS
T.J.Maxx
Cotton Blend Skinny Jean
$59.99
from
T.J.Maxx
BUY
DETAILS
MiH
The Tomboy Jean In Mermaid
$225.00
from
MiH
BUY
More from Zara
DETAILS
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Faux Leather Pants
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Seamed Mini Dress
£29.99
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Zw Premium Slim Boyfriend Jeans In Laguna Blue
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Jeans
DETAILS
Levi's
501 Skinny Jeans
$98.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Vigoss
Rebel High Waist Skinny Jeans
$68.00
$40.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Wrangler
Wrangler Boyfriend Jeans
$118.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Pilcro Mid-rise Slim Boyfriend Jean
$140.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Celebs & Influencers
The Feel Good Project
Why Fashion Influencers Are "Pivoting" To Anxiety
Yana Sheptovetskaya started posting reviews of beauty products on Instagram in the spring of 2016, using the handle @Gelcream. A former fashion editor,
by
Eliza Brooke
unstyled
Dorinda Medley Never Wanted To Be A Real Housewife, But Here We Are
Imagine an alternate reality TV history where “I made it nice” never became a thing. Dorinda Medley may be gearing up to film her sixth season on The
by
Justin Ravitz
Celebrity Style
What It Means To Be A VSCO Girl
Merriam-Webster defines the “VSCO girl” as... Well, actually, Merriam-Webster doesn’t actually have a definition for VSCO girl available. But Urban
by
Alejandra Salazar
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted