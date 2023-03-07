Yvolution

Prettyfly High-top Quad Skates Four-wheel Retro Roller Skates

$59.99

Buy Now Review It

FASHIONABLE AND STYLISH DESIGN - Fitted with a glitter lace-up fastening, the boots come along with a soft cushioned inside lining for a snug yet comfortable fit with a delightful all-over floral print. These retro-inspired women’s quad skates feature a perfect pastel finish with glittered wheels and laces. SMOOTHEST RIDE POSSIBLE - These ladies’ traditional high-top skates come with durable, glittered 54*32 mm PU wheels and ABEC-5 bearings to give you the smoothest rolling experience in the most 90s style! Crazy comfortable! OUTDOOR & INDOOR - With medium-hardness 82A durometer PU wheels, these outdoor roller skates boast a firm grip perfect for pavement surfaces, but also hard enough to be used for indoor rink skating without getting sticky. STURDY, SUPPORTIVE, AND CHIC:Our Prettyfly skates are madewith the highest quality craftsmanship and durability. The sturdy toe stop helps you keepcontrol as you master all the moves. And if you are a beginner, with strong anklesupport you'll be skating backward before you know it! ALL VEGAN - Committedto the environment and its protection, Prettyfly Skates are all vegan, usingsynthetic alternatives and cruelty-free materials.