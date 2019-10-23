William Vintage

Yves Saint Laurent 1968 Safari Gabardine Suit

The Safari jacket of this beige 1968 couture suit was introduced on Yves Saint Laurent's runway – originally as a one-off design for Vogue Paris – which explored the West and outfits worn by Afrika Korps, the German military force in Africa during World War II. Expertly tailored in France from gabardine, imbued with typically androgynous codes, it consists of a contemporary lace-up jacket with a traditional spread collar and buttoned pockets, accompanied by straight-leg trousers pressed with neat creases. Style it with black sandals to pay homage to the iconic image of German model Veruschka by Franco Rubartelli.