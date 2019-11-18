Eden's Garden

Yuzu Essential Oil

$14.95 $14.95

Buy Now Review It

Yuzu is a burst of sunshine whenever you need it. Its bright, citrus-peel aroma clears away any clouds lingering in your mind. Yuzu is renowned in the essential oil community for its purifying and inspiring properties. When diffused, Yuzu can promote self-empowerment and a renewed zest for life. Enjoy an uplifting soak by adding Yuzu to your bathwater. Women-owned and family-operated since 2009, we personally source each essential oil and raw ingredient to ensure affordable prices without compromising quality. Voted the #1 Non-MLM essential oil company, it's our pleasure to be your one-stop shop for all things aromatherapy. As the leader in the essential oils industry, we value safety, quality and education in offering only the best aromatherapy products. For this reason, we test every batch of essential oils and provide GC/MS reports to our customers to ensure each oil’s therapeutic value and purity. Each of our products is expertly formulated and hand-poured, including over 200 essential oils and synergy blends. We also offer a wide array of natural home and body products that are kind to the environment. Have a question about essential oils? Our certified aromatherapists are happy to lend a hand in your EO journey!