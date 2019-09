Yuni

Yunicorn Celestial Jelly Daily Mask + Facial Cleanser

$25.00

This dual-action gel cleanser and mask provides you the benefits of two superior products in one. Its unique luminescent gel to milk formula will leave your skin purified and silky smooth whether you're doing a quick cleanse or a relaxing mask ritual. Sea Lavender, Rice Bran Extract and Honeysuckle restore skin's health and provides tired skin with a surge of deep moisture. Indulge in a daily mask ritual at night or after a workout to soothe skin and reclaim your natural glow.