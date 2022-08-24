Satisfyer

Yummy Sunshine G-spot Vibrator

Makes More Than Your G-Spot Happy-Happy! Curved For G-Thrills, Shaped For An Exciting Slide + 12 Tingly Speeds! Yummy, yummy, yummy, you've got love in your...oh yes, right there, please! This bright addition to your sex toy drawer is ready to put a smile on your face, thanks to its thoughtful design and relentless delivery of pleasure –– inside and out. G-spot vibrator with flexible, sensually ribbed shaft, curved tip 12 powerful vibration programs: 6 intensities + 6 patterns of vibration 8.5 inches long, insertable up to 4.5 inches, 1.65 inches wide Crafted from silky-smooth, body-safe silicone and durable ABS plastic Magnetic USB rechargeable, 3.5 hours for up to 50 minutes of play, charging cord included Easy to manipulate ring shaped handle with intuitive control buttons Use with water based personal lubes or gels Waterproof It's a new day with your own Satisfyer Yummy Sunshine vibrator. This pleasurably curved and flexible vibrator pampers you with its sensually ribbed shaft, curved tip, and 12 tingly vibrating programs. Its smooth Silk Touch silicone surface has a rippled texture designed to give you a distinct thrill with every slide. Want to focus on just the clitoris? This Yummy vibe is perfect for that, too. For even more pleasure, slather on a bit of your favorite water based lube and feel every vibration connect with your body. The vibrations are perfectly distributed over the entire shaft, so that they intensely stimulate in both the tip and the lower part at the same time. And when things really get hot and heavy, maintain control with a conveniently curved handle and its easy to use, intuitively arranged panel of 3 buttons. Those buttons let you select from 12 particularly powerful vibration programs. Cycle through 6 different intensities and 6 heavenly rhythms. The flexible shaft is wonderfully slippery with lube and quickly adjusts to your body temperature. Your Yummy Sunshine is quickly and easily cleaned with a little soap and lukewarm water, or use your favorite sex toy cleaner. Thanks to its waterproof finish, your Yummy Sunshine invites you to enjoy sensual pleasure in the shower or in the bath for the ultimate in "me time." The Satisfyer Yummy Sunshine is recommended for women and the partners who love them. From solo explorations of ecstasy to shared joy, it's Yummy! Due to manufacturer and/or vendor restrictions, discounts on this item might not apply. Some items cannot be discounted at all. Other items can only be discounted by a certain percentage. When applying a coupon that exceeds that percentage, the discount taken will be automatically reduced to the maximum allowed amount.