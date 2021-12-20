Youth To The People

The Minimalist Kit

$46.00

3-piece kit with full size cleanser, and travel-sized vitamin C verum and facial moisturizer. Superfood Cleanser: Powerful but gentle daily face wash is formulated with cold-pressed antioxidants - kale, spinach, and green tea - to give your skin the ultimate cleanse. Vitamin C Clean Caffeine Energy Serum: Clinical-grade 15% vitamin C serum boosted with clean, plant-derived caffeine from superleafs yerba mate and guayusa to immediately brighten, visibly reduce morning puffiness, and hydrate. Lightweight, Air-Whipped Moisture Cream: All the antioxidant-packed superfoods you love combine forces with Hyaluronic Acid, creating a moisturizer that instantly restores, balances and conditions. Friendly for all skin types, best for combo/oily. PRO-GRADE VEGAN Skincare. Sustainably Made in California. Always Cruelty-Free. No parabens, phthalates, sulfates, phthalates, dimethicone, or mineral oil. 3-piece kit with full size cleanser, and travel-sized vitamin C verum and facial moisturizer.