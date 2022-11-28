United States
Youth To The People
Kale + Green Tea Superfood Face Cleanser
$36.00$27.00
Antioxidant-packed, multifunction gel cleanser that's pH balanced, non-drying, and removes makeup with ease. Custom Superfoods Blend: Kale, spinach, green tea, alfalfa, vitamins C, E, K. Rich gel texture naturally lathers without sulfates and rinses quickly without stripping the skin. Gentle enough for all skin types and doubles as a makeup remover. Clean, 100% vegan formula. Proprietary cold-pressed plant extracts harnesses powerful antioxidants & phytonutrients from pure, effective ingredients. No parabens, phthalates, sulfates, phthalates, dimethicone, or mineral oil. USA made and supplied in recyclable packaging. No animal testing.