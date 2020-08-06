Next

Yours Curve Shirred Bardot Floral Maxi Dress

£30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Next

Read More Inject fresh florals into your wardrobe in time for new season with this floaty maxi dress from Yours. Designed in a flattering off the shoulder style with a bardot neckline, it features a shirred upper fabric for added stretch ... Inject fresh florals into your wardrobe in time for new season with this floaty maxi dress from Yours. Designed in a flattering off the shoulder style with a bardot neckline, it features a shirred upper fabric for added stretch and finishes with subtle splits to the front to add a feminine touch to your look. Style with your favourite sandals and a denim jacket for an effortless weekend look. 100% Viscose