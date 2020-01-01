It Cosmetics

Your Skin But Better Cc+ Oil-free Matte With Spf 40

C$49.00

At It Cosmetics

Developed with plastic surgeons, Your Skin But Better CC+ Oil-Free Matte with SPF 40 delivers color-correcting full coverage, anti-aging skincare and SPF 40 broad-spectrum physical sunscreen—all with a poreless, natural-looking matte finish that lasts! This multitasking, complexion-perfecting breakthrough instantly camouflages skin imperfections including dark spots without creasing or cracking and is clinically tested to reduce shine and control oil for up to 12 hours. It's also infused with charcoal to detoxify, colloidal clay to absorb oil and tea tree extract to combat blemishes—plus, an advanced anti-aging serum made of hydrolyzed collagen, peptides, niacin, hyaluronic acid, vitamins and antioxidants. You'll see powerful results instantly and more dramatic results over time! Available in 12 shades: Fair — ultra porcelain skin, fairest of fair skin, with warm (yellow) undertone Fair Light — fair skin, if you burn easily in the sun, with cool (pink) undertone Light — light skin with more warmth (yellow) to your skin Light Medium — light to medium skin with cool (pink) undertones Medium — medium skin with warm (yellow) undertones (this is Jamie’s shade!) Neutral Medium — medium skin with neutral undertone Medium Tan — medium to tan skin with warm (yellow) undertone Neutral Tan — tan skin with neutral undertone Tan — tan skin with warm (yellow) undertone Rich — tan to rich skin with warm (yellow) undertone Rich Honey — deep skin with warm (yellow) undertone Deep — deep skin with neutral undertone How to determine your undertone: Look at the veins on the inside of your wrist. Do they look more blue? You are cool! Do they look more green? You are warm! Can’t decide? Then you are neutral! Your Skin But Better CC+ Oil-Free Matte with SPF 40 - IT Cosmetics the best CC cream for oily skin which also doubles as the best wrinkle cream. Now you can get beautiful matte face makeup and look younger at the same time. Get your new favourite CC cream today!