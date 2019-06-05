It Cosmetics

Your Skin But Better Cc+ Oil-free Matte With Spf 40

£31.00

At Boots

What is it: Discover our #1 best-selling CC Cream— now in an oil-free version that is your one step to a natural-looking matte finish whilst reducing the looks of your pores! IT Cosmetics, developed in collaboration with plastic surgeons, has created Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream Oil-Free Matte with SPF 40 as your colour-correcting, full-coverage foundation enhanced with anti-aging skincare benefits and SPF 40 UVA/UVB broad-spectrum sun protection—in one simple multi-tasking product! Created to improve the look of skin texture, this complexion-perfecting CC Cream provides long-wear coverage and camouflages skin imperfections without creasing or cracking. It’s enriched with charcoal, tea tree extract, colloidal clay and Moroccan lava clay—plus an anti-aging serum. You’ll see results immediately. Finally, a full-coverage CC cream that reduces the look of your pores while providing natural-looking matte complexion perfection! You've found your soul-matte! Who is it for:Anyone who wants full coverage with a matte makeup finish to instantly minimize and camouflage the look of pores, lines and other skin imperfections. It offers you SPF 40 sun protection that has been clinically tested. This is truly skin loving makeup with the benefits of anti-ageing ingredients and reducing the looks of pores and wrinkles! Key Benefits:Full-coverage matte foundationSPF 40 sun protectionBrightening color correctorHydrating anti-aging serumReduces the appearance of poresReduces the look of wrinklesMoisturizing day cream