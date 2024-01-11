It Cosmetics

Your Skin But Better Cc+ Cream With Spf 50+

C$49.00

A bestselling, award-winning, full-coverage, color-correcting cream with antiaging skin care and SPF 50+ sunscreen.What it does:This color-correcting cream provides full, flawless coverage and protects skin with SPF 50+ UVA/UVB broad-spectrum physical sunscreen. It is clinically shown to increase hydration, smooth texture, and enhance brightness. The breakthrough formula never creases or cracks and instantly camouflages skin imperfections including dark spots. Plus, its infused with an advanced antiaging serum made of hydrolyzed collagen, peptides, niacin, hyaluronic acid, vitamins, and antioxidants that work in harmony to diminish the appearance of wrinkles and pores to create a more radiant, supple, and flawless-looking complexion.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know:This product is an Allure Readers Choice award winner.Developed with plastic surgeons and dermatologists, it is clinically tested, talc-free, and not tested on animals.This truly is an all-in-one, multitasking beauty miracle for your most beautiful skin! If you cant decide between light and medium, definitely choose medium. I wear medium every day, it really adjusts to your skin tone perfectly!Jamie Kern Lima, Co-founder