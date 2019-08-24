CC+ Cream with SPF 50+ is your one step for color-correcting full coverage, anti-aging skincare and SPF 50+ UVA/UVB broad-spectrum physical sunscreen.
Developed with plastic surgeons, your best-selling, award-winning beauty miracle delivers clinically tested hydration while diffusing the appearance of skin imperfections for flawless-looking coverage that won’t crease or crack. Infused with hydrolyzed collagen, peptides, niacin, hyaluronic acid, antioxidants and vitamins, this multitasking product is truly your must-have for instant complexion perfection!
*Source: The NPD Group, Inc. / U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market, Makeup Dollar and Unit Sales, Annual 2016 & Annual 2017
Clinically tested results!
Immediately…
100% showed increased skin hydration**
In just 10 days…
96% saw softer, smoother skin***
85% saw an improvement in the appearance of wrinkles***
77% said pores appeared smaller***
**Clinically measured result.
***Results observed in a clinical study.
Key benefits
Full-coverage
SPF 50+ UVA/UVB broad-spectrum sunscreen
Brightening color corrector
Hydrating
Pores appear reduced
Helps conceal dark spots