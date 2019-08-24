Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
It Cosmetics

Your Skin But Better™ Cc+ Cream™ Spf 50+

£30.00
At Boots
CC+ Cream with SPF 50+ is your one step for color-correcting full coverage, anti-aging skincare and SPF 50+ UVA/UVB broad-spectrum physical sunscreen. Developed with plastic surgeons, your best-selling, award-winning beauty miracle delivers clinically tested hydration while diffusing the appearance of skin imperfections for flawless-looking coverage that won’t crease or crack. Infused with hydrolyzed collagen, peptides, niacin, hyaluronic acid, antioxidants and vitamins, this multitasking product is truly your must-have for instant complexion perfection! *Source: The NPD Group, Inc. / U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market, Makeup Dollar and Unit Sales, Annual 2016 & Annual 2017 Clinically tested results! Immediately… 100% showed increased skin hydration** In just 10 days… 96% saw softer, smoother skin*** 85% saw an improvement in the appearance of wrinkles*** 77% said pores appeared smaller*** **Clinically measured result. ***Results observed in a clinical study. Key benefits Full-coverage SPF 50+ UVA/UVB broad-spectrum sunscreen Brightening color corrector Hydrating Pores appear reduced Helps conceal dark spots
Featured in 1 story
The Best Weatherproof Makeup Used By TV Reporters
by Thatiana Diaz