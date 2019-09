Minted

Your Handwritten Note As A Foil Art Print

$104.00

Buy Now Review It

At Minted

About the work Turn your and your little one’s line drawing into a piece of art that’s as special as it is beautiful. Simply upload a photo of the drawing and we’ll transform it into an art print for you. Available foil-pressed, letterpressed, or in standard printing in a variety of vibrant colors. Frame Size5.9" x 7.9"Image Size4" x 6"Framed Weight0.6 lbsPrintingDeluxe Pigment InkHARDWARELearn more about our hanging hardware.