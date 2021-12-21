Yappy

Your Dog Breaks The Internet: Personalized Board Game

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

At Yappy

The must-have board game for Dog lovers Fully personalized board game Stars your dog’s name and icon Includes six unique Dog playing pieces World Exclusive: Only Available at yappy.com Fun for all the family Fame or misfortune, sometimes it’s all in the roll of the dice! Does your Dog have the paw-tential to become a superstar and Break the Internet, Paw-dashian style? Play to win (or lose) celebrity status, and follow the path to fame while you try your best to avoid scandals that could see your dog’s reputation ruined. The goal: Break the Internet! Fun for all the family, take it in turns to roll the dice and walk your favorite Dog playing piece to stardom. Made especially with your dog in mind, this game includes a fully personalized game board which is star-studded with your dog's name, yappy icon and silhouette. It also comes with six different Dog playing pieces, one dice (die), plus Scandal, Audition and Hooman playing cards. Get ready to Break the Internet with the best Dog in town!