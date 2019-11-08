Adams Media

Your Astrological Cookbook: The Perfect Recipe For Every Sign

Let the stars be your guide and find perfect recipes for every occasion—-no matter what your zodiac sign.Gone are the days of leafing through cookbooks or recipe collections. Now you can find the perfect recipes for every meal and occasion by letting the stars guide you. Whether you are trying to impress your Virgo mother-in-law or simply trying to add some variety to your lunch options this week, let the stars help you find the perfect dish. Your Astrological Cookbook offers advice on how to use astrology to better plan your meals for the week so you no longer have to consult star charts and recipe lists. Get inspired by these food recommendations catered to every astrological sign's key qualities and personality traits to ensure that you cook the perfect meal for everyone. This cookbook offers simple guidelines to adding astrology-based dishes to your menu. Whether you're whipping up an indulgent pasta for your Taurus friend or adding a little spiciness to your signature dish to make your bold Aries attitude stand out, Your Astrological Cookbook has your ideal meal for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.