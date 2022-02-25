YOULY

The Artist Denim Patchwork Dog Backpack, Small/medium

$14.99 $11.24

At Petco

Description It doesn't matter if you're into Pup Art or Abstract Canine Expressionism, you can exhibit your personal style with Youly's latest masterpiece. This backpack makes room for all the essentials you need while searching for inspiration beyond home. - The Artist Denim Patchwork Dog Backpack from Youly - Denim pack printed with a patchwork design - Holds small items like waste bags and treats - Includes a zip-front pouch with a waste bag dispenser - Designed with webbed straps that secure with clasps Specifications SKU 3343084 Primary Brand YOULY Days to Ship Ships Next Business Day