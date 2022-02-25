YOULY

The Adventurer Dog Backpack Harness, Medium

Description Climbing to the top is always on your agenda. With Youly's The Adventurer The Adventurer Dog Backpack Harness on, you'll be set to rise to the challenge. This harness and backpack combo features two pockets on each side to keep you equipped with essentials like water, snacks, and waste bags. It's also finished with reflective piping, so you stay in the spotlight on days when your quests start early or journey into the night. - The Adventurer The Adventurer Dog Backpack Harness from Youly - Keeps you equipped or adventures from dawn to dusk - Two zip pockets for exploring essentials like water, snacks, and waste bags - Reflective piping to help you stay safe in low-light hours - Adjustable straps for a custom fit - D-ring at back to link up your leash Specifications SKU 3242339 Primary Brand YOULY Days to Ship Ships Next Business Day