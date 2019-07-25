Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Lush
Youki Hi Bath Bomb
£5.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Lush
We do not test our finished products on animals. We also only purchase from ingredient suppliers who do not test on animals.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Da Bomb Bath Fizzers
Fizz Boom Bath! Book + Diy Bath Bomb Gift Set
$19.95
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Lush
Youki Hi Bath Bomb
£5.95
from
Lush
BUY
DETAILS
Harry's
Harry's Shiso Body Wash
$6.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
H2O Plus
Oasis Body Wash
$18.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Lush
DETAILS
Lush
Make Your Derrière Great Again
£9.00
from
Lush
BUY
DETAILS
Lush
Rump
$10.95
from
Lush
BUY
DETAILS
Lush
Light Touch Naked Facial Oil
£10.00
from
Lush
BUY
DETAILS
Lush
R&b Hair Moisturizer
$25.95
from
Lush
BUY
More from Body Care
DETAILS
Jimmy Coco
Buff ‘n’ Glow
$12.00
from
Jimmy Coco
BUY
DETAILS
Method
X Minted Bloomy Bouquet Foaming Hand Wash
$3.49
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
The Body Shop
Body Polisher
£4.00
from
The Body Shop
BUY
DETAILS
Sol de Janeiro
Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
£18.00
from
Cult Beauty
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted