Lisa Congdon

You Will Leave A Trail Of Stars: Words Of Inspiration For Blazing Your Own Path

This book provides all the advice you need for taking the world by storm, from the inimitable Lisa Congdon. In this illustrated guide to life—perfect for graduates and other seekers—acclaimed artist and educator Lisa Congdon offers up wisdom and insights for living. Each inspirational quote, lesson, and piece of advice is brought to life by Congdon's signature illustration style, making the book a beautiful gift or keepsake. Whether you're starting a new chapter of your own story, or simply searching for ways to live with more intention, curiosity, and joy, this book will inspire you to connect with yourself and prepare for any adventure life might have in store. • GREAT FOR GRADS: Everyone needs some extra guidance post-graduation, and this book—packed with colorfully illustrated, down-to-earth advice—makes a thoughtful gift for someone embarking on a new phase in life. • BELOVED AUTHOR: Lisa Congdon's bestselling books, online classes, and Instagram feed (beloved by 375,000 fans) have inspired so many people to follow their creative passions. In this book Condon does what she does best—bring bold and colorful flair to smart, creative, down-to-earth advice and inspiration. Perfect for: • Grads and grad-gift givers • Inspiration seekers • Fans of Lisa Congdon's art and writing