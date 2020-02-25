It Cosmetics

If you loved My Sculpted Face Universal Contouring Palette, the original phenomenon from IT Cosmetics, then you'll love You Sculpted! This is your best-selling favorite with a facelift - and your secret to making contouring easy, whether you're a sculpting pro or trying it for the first time!Developed with plastic surgeons, the leading experts in contouring and aesthetics, each powder shade is formulated with proprietary Perfect Lighting Technology to mimic real facial contouring and provide a foolproof alternative to fillers. While the four contour shades absorb light and minimize the areas to which you apply them, the two highlighters enhance features you want to pull forward, creating the appearance of more volume. Talc-free, and perfect for all skin types and skin tones, these shades are infused with anti-aging collagen, silk and peptides to blend effortlessly and deliver smooth, natural-looking coverage that lasts all day. Added bonus: There's an included how-to guide to make sculpting your most beautiful you easier than ever!