Wildfang

You F*cking Got This Notebook

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Wildfang

Whether you're adventuring across the globe or just down the block to your favorite coffee shop, our new exclusive notebook makes for an ideal daily companion. Discreetly debossed on the front and back cover, you'll always carry the reminder that You. F*cking. Got. This. By Wildfang. FIT & FEATURES: / Hardcover wirh rounded corners / Debossed lettering on front & back cover / Elastic closure & bookmark ribbon / Lined paper / 100 sheets / 5.25" x 8.25" PRODUCT DETAILS: Vegan leather / Paper