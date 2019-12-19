Sit. Breathe. Love.

You Are Here: A Mindful Travel Journal

$13.46

Buy Now Review It

"No-one has ever seen this place in the same way you're seeing it right now, right here, in this moment." 'You Are Here' is a travel journal that takes you on your own internal voyage of discovery. By using simple mindfulness techniques you'll find ways to develop a happy, peaceful mind. Many people buy a beautiful notebook to take on holiday. For some, the emptiness of all those pages is daunting. 'You Are Here' guides you through a rich variety of exercises designed to help you thoroughly enjoy your gap year, city break, odyssey, holiday-of-a-lifetime, 'find yourself' journey or weekend away. You'll use fresh, creative thinking to save a memory on every page. Every moment is precious. Every moment is unique. Use this journal to live each moment to the max.