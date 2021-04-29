United States
Victoria & Albert Museum
Yoshiwara Teahouse, Utagawa Hiroshige Art Print
£16.00£13.00
Asakusa Ricefields and Torinomachi Festival woodblock print, Utagawa Hiroshige (1797–1858), from the series One Hundred Famous Views of Edo, Japan, 1856–9 © Victoria and Albert Museum, London Fine art print using water-based inks on sustainably sourced cotton mix archival paper. • Available in multiple sizes • Trimmed with a 2cm / 1"" border for framing • Available framed in white, black and oak wooden frames"