Nintendo

Yoshi’s Crafted World – Nintendo Switch

$59.99 $39.99

Explore each stage and then find even more secrets by making your way through the stage backwards on the flip side Overcome varied enemies and obstacles, like Zombie Guys, Skelesaurus, Ukiki, and Monty Mole as you seek out hidden collectables; ESRB Content: Mild Cartoon Violence; Genre: Action, Platformer Pass a Joy Con controller to a friend for 2 player cooperative exploration Clad Yoshi in collectable, protective, handicraft costumes as he makes his way through each stage Jump into a new Yoshi adventure in a world made of everyday objectsandmdash;like boxes and paper cups! As Yoshi, youandrsquo;ll leap up high, gulp down enemies, and set out on a treasure hunt to find all the different collectables. On the flip side, stages can be played backwards, providing new perspectives to explore and new ways to locate some of the more craftily hidden items! It all started when Kamek and Baby Bowser set out to steal a gem-set stone. Legend has it that this fabled artifact can grant the bearer their wildest dreams! But when the artifactandrsquo;s gems are sent flying, it falls upon Yoshi and friends to find them. Luckily, saving the day can be cooperative and challenging. Pass a Joy-ConTM controller to a friend to team up as fellow Yoshis. Also, Mellow mode gives Yoshi wings for a breezier experience, which may come in handy! Finding all the flowers, coins, and Poochy Pups is no small feat! For extra protection, suit up in one of the handicraft costumes you can unlock in-game! Concept Run, jump, explore, and collect as Nintendo's colorful dinosaurs in environments made from household objects Graphics The arts and crafts construction of stages works extremely well, and I enjoy seeing how each world's themes translate to common DIY craft objects Sound Aside from a handful of interesting compositions, the backdrop consists of an underwhelming and largely forgettable soundtrack Playability While some intense moments exist later in the adventure, most of the levels are fairly easy. However, it delivers something for everyon