Yorick Gothic Femur Bone Silicone Dildo

$75.00

Alas, poured Yorick! I cast them, Horatio, a dildo of infinite pleasure, of most excellent fancy. It hath bowed my back a thousand times, and now, how racy in my imagination it is! Yorick will get you in the mood for some quality boning, a thousand little deaths! Both ends are prime to socket into your very own pleasure palace. With a subtle texture and gentle groove running its length, Yorick is ready to reach all your hot spots. The curved heads provide firm, ergonomic massage for tantalizing your G/P-Spot. The textured shaft and bone white color bring out Yorick's boney goodness... but even better, the gentle ovoid shaft is just enough change in width that the entrance of wherever it enters will get the pleasing of a lifetime. Once inside, that texture keeps up the stimulation rocket ride till it makes you blast off! The length, at just a smidge over 7.5 inches makes Yorick your go-to for solo or partner play. The medium-soft silicone gives with your body but has enough of its own body to fill even the tightest of pleasure caves without buckling... just remember lube, m'kay? Speaking of lube. ---LUBRICANT--- You can use water-based lubricants with our silicone toys. ---VEGAN--- None of our products contain traces of animal, Including all silicone and pigments. None of our silicone or pigments are tested on animals. ---CLEANING--- You can use a toy cleaner, boiling water, boiling water + 10% bleach mix. Dry thoroughly after washing. ---STORAGE--- Do not store your YVK silicone toys with any other intimate products such as dyed leathers, TPE (jelly) toys, or plastics as they can bleed color onto your new luxury toy. As most of products are made after you order, the final product color may look slightly different compared to the example colors shown. It’s art, bespoke, and just for you! Size: 7.5 inches in total length, 7.5 inches max circumference Material: Platinum Cure Silicone Density: Medium/Soft - Yorick has enough strength to apply pressure to the G-Spot/Prostate to help heighten your orgasm. This toy started life as a sculpture that was honed and sanded and tooled to be the perfect fit. Then cast in silicone, it is now ready to make the journey to your very own pleasure kingdom. Your luxury toy is: Completely handcrafted in a dedicated smoke and animal free environment • 100% body-safe platinum cure silicone • 100% body-safe, cosmetic grade color • Produced and packaged in an eco-friendly way.