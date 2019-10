Yoobi

Yoobi Glitter Scissors

$10.00 $6.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Crafting gets an upgrade with Yoobis gold-tone glitter scissors. With steel blades and plastic, ergonomic handles with grippy strips and a matte glitter finish. Design feels comfy for righties and lefties! You Buy, Yoobi Gives - for each item purchased, a Yoobi item will be donated to a child in need, right here in the US.