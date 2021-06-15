Wildflower Wellness Co.

Vaginal steaming is an ancient holistic practice that utilizes herbal infusions from carefully selected herbs into a warm, deeply penetrative steam bath for the vaginal tissues and reproductive system. The vapors from the warm herbal steam carry the medicinal plant oils to the vagina, cervix and uterus. This supports the uterus in releasing any stagnant blood built up on the uterine lining, ensuring that the next cycle is easy and pain-free, helping an egg to implant, and reducing other uterine abnormalities. The result is a healthier and much more pleasant cycle!