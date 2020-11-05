Nagnata

Yoni Short

$134.13

Buy Now Review It

At Nagnata

NAGNATA organic cotton technical knit mini short. The Yoni Short is a staple piece of the Nagnata uniform. The style offers an elongating high rise and flattering wide waistband to balance the cheeky leg length. The shorts have a subtle tonal contrast waistband and are framed with a knitted rib hem. Seams are linked and reinforced for strength. What’s even cuter about these shorts is they are engineered to shape to avoid yarn waste. Fabrication is Nagnata’s signature movement knit, merging premium fashion constructions with sportswear appeal. The specialty fully fashioned jersey is engineered to offer soft support while remaining breathable and non-restrictive throughout your practice and day. The Yoni’s are designed to wear studio to street. Suitable for low impact yoga, pilates, dance and exercise the Yoni Shorts will effortlessly style with your fashion wardrobe. We love wearing our Yoni Shorts to the beach. Made from certified organic cotton and blended with nylon for good return, the natural fibres absorb sweat and toxins released from your body without holding the odour. Nagnata Yoni Shorts are a popular style for maternity wear and postpartum due to their soft natural hand feel and ability to stretch. Hot tip; they return to shape after wear and with a gentle hand wash so we recommend buying true to your regular size. Please note : Accurate colour representation shown on ghost images (not shown on model). Editorial images often can vary between digital and film due to light at the time of shooting which can distort colour. We do not retouch any images. MOVEMENTS NOT SEASONS – SUSTAINABLY MINDED DESIGN Made from 75% Certified Organic Cotton, 25% Nylon Designed in Australia. Made in China.