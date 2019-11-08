YOGO

Yogo Ultralight Travel Yoga Mat

$62.00

PORTABLE – Take your yoga practice anywhere on-the-go with this premium mat. The most portable travel yoga mats on the planet, YOGO Ultralights fold up easily into a tiny rectangle that fits in a purse or backpack and weighs only 2.1 lbs. Use the patented attached straps to clip this foldable yoga mat into a bundle so it stays neat, then tuck into your backpack or luggage. EASY CLEAN - The top-to-top fold keeps your travel mat clean and protects your body from dust and mold. Use the attached straps to just rinse or wash it off in the shower, and air- dry it overnight. PLANT-BASED VEGAN MATERIAL – Our choices in life make an impact on the planet, so vote with your toes for this eco-friendly yoga mat made with sustainably-harvested tree rubber! The durable material will last for years of asanas and not harm the planet at its end-of-life. Contains no: PVC, EPA, PER, PU, or TPE. AWESOME GRIP – Our rubber yoga mats are naturally grippy and non-skid. Probably the most sticky yoga mats you’ve ever touched, this helps yogis stay grounded in basic and advanced poses. (For Bikram, we recommend a towel for safety.) SOCIAL IMPACT - With every yoga mat you purchase, YOGO provides a food-bearing tree and agriculture training for a disadvantaged family. By purchasing our YOGO Ultralight Folding Travel Mats you are not only getting the best quality compact yoga mat, you are also helping an entire family.