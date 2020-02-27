Yoga Zeal

Yoga Zeal Yoga Mat

$79.00

Buy Now Review It

Key Product Features Ultra absorbent suede-like top layer bonded to a natural tree rubber base. Provides the sweaty grip of a towel and the cushion of a yoga mat. Lightweight and flexible. Ideal for Bikram, hot yoga, pilates, a sweaty practice and general practice and is responsive grip to reduce injuries . Does not move around during your class. Reversible . Soft, durable, gorgeous design. 72 x 24 x 3mm . Natural tree rubber, water-based inks. Zero odor. No toxic smell. Feel good about the products you use . Free from silicone, toxic glue, and phthalates. Washing Instructions Machine wash alone with detergent (do not use bleach!) on cold, delicate, no spin setting . To speed up drying, wrap mat in a towel and squeeze out excess water . Hang dry in clean environment (do not place the mat in the dryer!).