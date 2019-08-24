Demand attention with your eyes with a bold new look from London-based brand Eyeko. Yoga Waterproof Mascara is a long-lasting formula that's designed to easily lengthen and volumize your lashes, no matter their size. Infused with botanical fruit extracts and antioxidant-rich vitamin E, this black mascara does so much more than color lashes, it promotes healthy lash growth and nourishment. Key Ingredients: Matcha Green Tea & 11 Different Fruits: offer conditioning benefits. Key Benefits: 100% waterproof and vegan. Zen ‘lotus’ flower brush. Deeply conditioning. Lifts, lengthens and curls lashes.