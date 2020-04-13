Hugger Mugger

Yoga Towel

$43.95 $32.96

Buy Now Review It

At Backcountry

Hot mamma!Hugger Mugger's Yoga Towel is a favorite among hot yogis, and by that we mean yogis who prefer hot yoga, and not attractive yogis, although they enjoy this towel too. Either way, when you're powering through a hot yoga cycle and want to stop sliding off your mat, this towel will help you keep up with the rest of the class..Absorbent towel designed for a slip-free hot yoga experience. Non-slip backing keeps it from sliding around on your mat. Lightweight and compact for easy packing and transportation. .