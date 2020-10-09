Healthyoga

Yoga Pants With Pockets

$19.95

Synthetic ULTRAL SOFT & STRETCHY MATERIAL - 77% Polyester + 23% Spandex. Heathyoga Yoga Pants for women are made of high quality moisture-wicking fabrics with 4-way stretch technology. Just like the second-layer skin, these workout leggings for women provide you with maximum comfort, support and coverage. We expect our womens leggings to not only be slim fit but also be comfortable to wear all day. 2 SIDE POCKETS & INNER POCKET - Both sides of these yoga leggings have pockets to hold your cards and phone, plus with an inner pocket designed for your ID and keys. So you can go wallet-free, and focus on your exercise not on your essentials, free yourself in our breathable workout pants! HIGH WAIST & TUMMY CONTROL - These yoga pants with pockets, which can also perfectly work as shape-wear are designed with high waist for tummy control, perfectly contouring your curves and streamlining your shape. Besides, interlock seams and gusseted crotch of these high waisted leggings for women are designed to reduce irritation and eliminate chafing. You can move easily, squat, stretch or do any pose you want when workout. MOISTURE-WICKING & NO SEE THROUGH - Thanks to the moisture-wicking material, these athletic leggings with pockets help to remove moisture from your body, and make you always feel cool when you sweat a lot, offering long-lasting comfortable performance. Stretchable fabrics with shape retention give you an unparalleled supportive sensation without any see-through worries. Highly recommended for gym, fitness, running, outdoor workout or any type of exercise. WORLD-CLASS CUSTOMER SERVICES - We offer a 30-day, full-money-back warranty for all Heathyoga yoga pants. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact us by email and we will be more than happy to help.