TOPLUS

Yoga Mat – Classic 1/4 Inch Eco Friendly Non Slip

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

NEW ECO FRIENDLY MATERIAL: The upgraded TOPLUS Yoga mat is made with premium TPE friendly material. It costs more to make, however it’s worth it when you compare it to the traditional non-green PVC, NBR and EVA yoga mats. TPE material offers the latest technological improvement over traditional yoga mats. STICKY NON-SLIP TEXTURE: Yoga mat double-sided sticky non-slip texture provides excellent traction and superior grip, best suitable to practice many forms of yoga. Non slip on wood floor, tile floor, cement floor. PERFECT PERFORMANCE: 6mm in thickness offers the most comfortable experience for all level yogis. Most mats are either too thin or too thick. TOPLUS yoga mats are guaranteed to provide the optimal level of cushion and protection for your joints and knees while still allowing you to grip the floor for balance. LIGHTWEIGHT & THICK YOGA MAT: The TOPLUS yoga mat is light enough to carry to the gym or anywhere you want with the included carrying strap. DIMENSION: 72-inch x 24-inch x 6mm. Weight: 35oz ONE-YEAR WARRANTY: ONE-YEAR hassle free warranty for our TOPLUS yoga mat. If you have any questions or concerns, we welcome that you contact us via E-mail. Our mission is to provide you with an excellent shopping experience. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!