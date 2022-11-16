M44space

Yoga Mat Bag

$39.99

Premium yoga mat bag – Carry your yoga mat in style and instill a sense of calm with the beautiful lotus pattern that helps channel your energy right from the moment you decide to go out for practicing yoga. The charm of this unique pattern is taken a few notches up by the embossed golden logo on white leather Ancient mural-inspired design – M44space yoga mat bag carrier is inspired by beautiful Korean ancient murals drawn around the mid-5th century, and the pattern has been tweaked with a modern touch to it, thus creating a unique design that is both elegant & filled with positivity Generous space – The generous space of this yoga mat duffle bag allows you to carry a yoga or pilates mat (up to 26” wide), 2 blocks, and a towel with ease. With a wide enough opening at the top to easily put the mat, and a zipper that runs the full length of the bag smoothly, it’s very convenient to use Sturdy & Durable – Made of high-quality fabric, these yoga mat bags for women & men are designed to go the distance. The double-stitched seams and reinforced handles ensure that this yoga mat carrier will last a long time, and can withstand daily wear & tear Lightweight & easy to carry – This compact yoga mat bag is light in weight (1.2 pounds). The handles are comfortable to hold, and allow you to conveniently carry the bag along, without causing much strain Exterior outer pocket – The outer pocket helps with storage of quick access small accessories like keys, cell phone, access cards, currency, or any other small personal items Ideal gift for a yogi – A perfect gift for your yoga friends, family, or fellow yogi, this yoga bag offers a superior alternative to yoga tote bags, gym bag and yoga sling bags as it is more convenient to carry, looks more appealing and feels classier