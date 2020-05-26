United States
Gaiam
Yoga Mat 68″ 5mm
$29.98$22.49
At Yoga Outlet
The Gaiam Yoga Mat 68" 5mm is perfect for your at-home yoga space, the studio, or the gym. Features Lightly textured for non-slip performance Lightweight yet durable Ideal for home or studio use 5mm of premium cushioning Supports you and your joints 6P and latex-free Details Color: Solid Length: 68" Width: 24" Materials: PVC Thickness: 5mm Weight: 3 pounds Care: Wipe down. Air dry. Country of Origin: Imported