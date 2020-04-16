Core 10

Yoga High Waist Crop Legging

$36.99

Buy Now Review It

74% Polyester, 26% Elastane Imported Machine Wash From the studio to the street, the Spectrum 7/8 crop legging will be your new go-to; featuring a high-rise waist, buttery-soft performance fabric and clean lines Medium weight, ultra soft, interlock performance fabric is squat-proof so you can downward dog with confidence 24" inseam sits just above the ankle Drop-in pocket at center back waistband fits a smartphone An Amazon brand - From the studio to the street, the Spectrum 7/8 crop legging will be your new go-to; featuring a high-rise waist, buttery-soft performance fabric and clean lines