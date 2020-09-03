United States
Gaia
Yoga Accessories Gaia Eco Yoga Mat
$31.99$19.99
At Yoga Accessories
The Gaia Yoga Mat from Yoga Accessories is made from innovative, eco-friendly foam with a toxic-free composition and manufacturing process. These mats are phthalate and PVC-free, and zero ozone-depleting CFC's are released during the manufacturing process. The newly engineered rubber and PVC-alternative boasts an open-cell construction which is highly resistant to sweaty hands and feet; rending this mat perfect for Ashtanga sun salutations and hot yoga. Soft, easy to clean, and so durable that we back this mat with our limited lifetime warranty.