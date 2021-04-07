YnM

Weighted Blanket, Heavy 100% Oeko-tex Certified Cotton Material

Use This Weighted Blanket on Its Own Or With a Duvet Cover; Great Gift for Every Age. Purchase Matching Ynm Duvet Together to Enjoy a Discount. The original YnM weighted blanket offers a natural way to help calm your body for a restful night of sleep; great calming sensory blanket for adults and children to help decompress and provide comfort YnM owns a unique 7-layer weighted blanket. Our 7-layer system is designed to contour to the shape of your body for maximum comfort and the MORE glass beads & LESS fiber fill design offers better temperature control HIGHEST INDUSTRY STANDARD: 4”x4” smaller compartments for more evenly distribution + The extra two layers design and the three-dimensional lock bead sewing method for 0 bead leakage + Finest stitching(2.5-3mm one stitch) to prevent weight shifting from one compartment to another + superior quality material. All these made a fabulous highest quality YnM Weighted Blanket To choose a size for 1 adult, take 10% of your body weight, then add 1 lb; For sharing, please choose from KING 80''x87'' weighted blanket Breathable cotton/linen duvet cover, cooling bamboo duvet cover or cozy minky duvet cover are available in YnM. From YnM you can find a perfect duvet for you and for protection of your weighted blanket The original YnM weighted blanket offers a natural way to help calm your body for a restful night of sleep. Use this weighted blanket on its own or with a duvet cover for easy washing. Whether you are traveling or using this from the comfort of your bed, it is perfect when trying to get to sleep faster. Our unique 7-layer design of our cool weighted blanket keeps you comfortable without overheating. The glass beads allow for ventilation and movement to provide more temperature control. Use this weighted blanket on its own or with a duvet cover for easy washing. This blanket is a great gift for everyone on your list —from young to old! To choose a size, take 10% of your body weight, then add 1 lb. Be sure to choose an appropriate weight and size to fit the needs of your lifestyle. This weighted blanket and comforter is a great calming sensory blanket for adults and children.