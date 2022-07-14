Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
sordo
Yma Baby Choker
$685.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Size: 8.5 X 5 IN Neck Circumference : 14 IN Weight: 130 G 24Kt Gold Country of origin: Peru
Need a few alternatives?
sordo
Oriente Choker
BUY
$775.00
Amazon
ASOS DESIGN
Curve Crystal Choker Necklace
BUY
$12.00
ASOS
Dea
Argento Crystal Choker Necklace
BUY
$207.00
Farfetch
Éliou
Keena Cultured Freshwater Pearl Beaded Necklace
BUY
$180.00
Nordstrom
More from sordo
sordo
Oriente Choker
BUY
$775.00
Amazon
sordo
Nautilus Ear-fans
BUY
$620.00
Amazon
More from Necklaces
sordo
Oriente Choker
BUY
$775.00
Amazon
sordo
Yma Baby Choker
BUY
$685.00
Amazon
petit moments
Golden Hour Rosaline Beaded Freshwater Pearl Necklace
BUY
$42.00
$70.00
Nordstrom
Bracha
Initial Pendant Necklace
BUY
$35.99
$50.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted