Yin & Yang Pendant Necklace Gold

This yin and yang pendant necklace is perfect for those who love delicate jewelry. Handcrafted in sterling silver and dipped in 22ct gold, each necklace is adorned using Latelita London multifaceted black and white zircons, depicting yin and yang, that will dazzle from day to night. The ever-present yin-yang symbol holds its roots in Taoism/Daoism, a Chinese religion and philosophy. The yin, the dark swirl, is associated with shadows, femininity, and the crest of a wave; the yang, the light swirl, represents brightness, passion and growth. This simple yet chic, yin and yang necklace is perfect for everyday styling. Either worn singularly or layered for a more dramatic look. Finished with a lobster clasp and size adjuster for ease of wear.